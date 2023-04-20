Nothing done to eliminate obstacles to Russian grain exports — Lavrov

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Almost nothing has been done to eliminate obstacles to exports of Russian grain and fertilizer within the framework of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the press conference after talks with Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"As regards the second and the indispensable part of the initiative of [UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio] Guterres, specifically, elimination of any obstacles on the path of Russian fertilizer and grain export, nothing has actually been done in this aspect," Lavrov said.

Russia is finding opportunities to direct its food and fertilizers to global markets but "this is done not within the framework but contrary to the initiative of the secretary-general," the minister added.