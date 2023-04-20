Gazprom purchases 5 bcm of gas from Turkmenistan in 2022 — ambassador

ASHGABAT, April 20. /TASS/. Gazprom purchased around 5 bln cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan last year as contracted by the sides, Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Alexander Blokhin said in an interview with TASS.

In 2021, Russia’s gas producer purchased 10 bln cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan.

"Gazprom purchased around 5 bln cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan in 2022. The contract with Turkmenistan that was extended last year, expires in 2024. The contract stipulates the total volume of supplies to Russia at around 5 bln cubic meters for 2022," he said.