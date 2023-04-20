Group-IB’s stake in Russia sold to local shareholders, business to operate under new brand

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian shareholders and top management of Group-IB headed by CEO Valery Baulin have purchased Russian assets of the company, which will continue operations in the country under the new brand F.A.С.С.T. (Fight Against Cybercrime Technologies). Group-IB’s branding and trademarks will only operate on the international market, the press service of the global cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore said in a statement on Thursday.

"The stand-alone Russian business has been sold to local management and will be operating under the new brand F.A.C.C.T. Group-IB’s branding and trademarks will cease to be in operation in Russia by the end of 2023," the statement said.

"This process marks the completion of the second stage of the regional business diversification announced by Group-IB in July 2022, and encompasses changes to the ownership structure, separation of Group-IB’s business and technical units, and the final withdrawal of the Group-IB brand from the Russian market," the press service said.

"As of April 20, 2023, there are no longer any Group-IB employees working in Russia. All of Group-IB’s research and development processes, along with the company’s full stack of technologies and products, will be withdrawn from Russia," according to the statement.

Group-IB’s business separation started in July 2022. As part of the final stage of separation of assets Dmitry Volkov, co-founder and CEO of the company, sold his stake to Valery Baulin, CEO of F.A.С.С.T., and withdrew from shareholders.