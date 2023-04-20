Livestock production in Russia up 3% in Q1 2023 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The output of livestock and poultry for slaughter in live weight gained 3% year on year in the first quarter of 2023 and climbed to 3.8 mln metric tons, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Thursday.

Livestock and poultry production by agricultural companies ticked up by 4.3% to 3.2 mln metric tons. The output of such product in households lost 4.3% in the first quarter to 456,400 metric tons. The indicator for farming estates and sole entrepreneurs lost 1.4% to 95,800 metric tons.

Dairy production moved up by 3.7% to 7.3 mln metric tons. Production of eggs in the first quarter of this year had an upsurge by 3.9% to 11 bln pieces.