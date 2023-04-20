Northeastern Chinese companies ready to boost supplies of Russian coal

BEIJING, April 20. /TASS/. Several large Northeastern Chinese companies have shown interest in increasing supplies of Russian coal, as well as setting up a major coal trading center in the territory of the region, Russia’s consulate-general in the city of Shenyang reported on Thursday.

According to the Russian diplomatic mission's Telegram page, relevant issues were discussed during this week's meeting between Sergey Chernenko, Russian Consul General in Shenyang, and the leadership of the China Science and Technology Support Corporation, the Northeast China Coal Logistics Center company and the Northeast Branch of the Huajun Electric Power Corporation.

"The parties discussed the prospects of increasing supplies of Russian coal to the region and creating a major center for trade for this type of fuel in Shenyang," the report said.

Due to the presence in China’s northeast of developed sectors of traditional industry, in which coal is widely used as commodity and fuel, Chinese partners "are very interested in the potential of bilateral cooperation between our countries in this direction," according to the report.