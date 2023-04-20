Inflation expectations of households down to 10.4% in April — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Inflation expectations of Russian households edged down from 10.7% in March to 10.4% in April 2023, the Central Bank said in its comment on Thursday.

"Inflation expectations of the population for the year ahead moved down in April 2023 and returned to the upper limit of the range from the second half of 2017 to 2020, according to a survey by the InFOM company. The median estimate of inflation expected in the next 12 months amounted to 10.4%, and to 9.9% for five years ahead," the regulator said.

Expectations declined across respondents with and without savings, the Central Bank noted.

"Short-term expectations of companies moved up. Inflation forecasts of professional analysts for 2023 and 2024 have not actually changed," the Bank of Russia added.