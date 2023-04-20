Passenger rail service to Chinese border restored — railway

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Train service to the border with China will resume on April 29 in connection with the lifting of coronavirus restrictions by China, the Federal Passenger Company (FPC) said on Thursday.

"The Federal Passenger Company is resuming rail service to the border with China, In view of China lifting coronavirus restrictions and high passenger demand for traveling to this destination, FPC designates train no. 328/327 Irkutsk - Zabaikalsk. It will travel along the route from April 29 to August 26," the railway operator said.

Passengers will depart from Irkutsk on Tuesday and Saturday and arrive in Zabaikalsk on Wednesday and Sunday. The train will depart on the same days from Zabaikalsk in the reverse direction and arrive in Irkutsk on the next day. The time en route will be 32 hours from Irkutsk to Zabaikalsk and 29 hours to get back.

In January 2023, the Russian embassy in Beijing said the normalization of rail and air passenger traffic between Russia and China was expected in spring - summer 2023.