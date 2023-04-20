Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up 74% in January-March year-on-year

TBILISI, April 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia exceeded $666 mln in the first quarter of 2023, up by 74% year-on-year, according to data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia on Thursday.

With Russia being Georgia’s second-biggest trade partner, its share in the republic’s total external trade volume equaled 16.1% in the reporting period. Georgian exports to Russia amounted to around $177 mln in Q1 (up by 61% in annual terms), while imports equaled about $490 mln (up by 79%).

Turkey was Georgia’s biggest trade partner in January-March 2023, with mutual trade turnover exceeding $673 mln, up by 19% year-on-year, while China was third with trade turnover surpassing $376 mln, down by 19% in annual terms.