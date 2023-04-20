Georgian wine exports to Russia rise 1.5-fold in Q1 2023

TBILISI, April 20. /TASS/. Georgia shipped more than 13,000 tons of wine to Russia from January to March 2023, which is 1.5-fold increase over the same period in 2022, the National Statistics Office of Georgia published data on Thursday.

Georgia shipped 13,818 tons of wine to Russia for $38 mln, according to the report. The figure for the Q1 2022 totaled 9,093 tons worth $25.4 mln. Wine accounted for 15.8% of total goods exports to Russia.

Meanwhile, Georgia supplied more than 36,000 tons of ferroalloys to Russia, which represents a 25.6% increase over the same period in the Q1 of 2022. Georgia’s exports of passenger cars and mineral water to Russia also reached substantial figures.

Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia were $489.9 mln in the Q1 2023, with oil and oil products accounting for one-third of the total figure.