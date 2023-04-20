Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $45 mln with settlements on April 19

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank sold foreign currency worth 3.7 bln rubles ($45.3 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on April 19, according to data published on the regulator’s website on Thursday.

The Bank of Russia also sold foreign currency worth 3.7 bln rubles on the domestic market with settlements on April 18.

The Finance Ministry said earlier that it would allocate 74.6 bln rubles ($939 mln) for sale of foreign currency from April 7, 2023, to May 5, 2023, respectively, with daily foreign currency sales equaling 3.7 bln rubles.

The Russian Finance Ministry resumed FX sell operations in the domestic FX market as part of the new fiscal rule mechanism on January 13, 2023. Purchase and sales transactions of foreign currency are carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of Moscow Exchange in the ‘Chinese yuan-ruble’ instrument.