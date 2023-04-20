Rosatom ready to discuss cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy with US

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Rosatom is ready to discuss issues within the framework of existing agreements on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy with the United States, Russia’s state-owned nuclear power corporation said in a comment seen by TASS on Thursday.

"We have informed the Russian Foreign Ministry of our readiness to discuss issues of interest to the US side within the framework of agreements between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the United States on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy," Rosatom said.

Russia has always fulfilled all international commitments in the sphere of non-proliferation and exports control, the corporation assured.