Mercedes-Benz ensuring return to Russian market upon sanctions lifting — newspaper

BERLIN, April 19. /TASS/. Mercedes-Benz said it had secured an opportunity of buying back its assets in Russia in case of sanctions lifting and returning to the Russian market during negotiations with Avtodom dealer, Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday.

Mercedes-Benz got an option for buyback upon the sale of its Russian assets to Avtodom, the newspaper said. "We agreed upon an option with the buyer, making it possible for us to buy out company shares in case sanctions are abolished," the German automaker said, cited by the newspaper. Mercedes Benz "has become a step closer to the return to the Russian market," Handelsblatt said.

Mercedes-Benz looks forward to quick performance of agreements on which the deal completion depends, the news outlet said.

The press service of Avtodom told TASS earlier that the deal on acquisition of Mercedes-Benz assets in Russia has not been closed so far by the Russian car dealer.