German gas storage facilities can run dry in case of cold winter — forecast

BERLIN, April 19. /TASS/. German gas storage facilities will be highly or completely emptied if the winter is fairly cold, the German association of underground gas storage operators (INES) said in its outlook on Wednesday.

"INES scenarios reveal for the winter of 2023/2024 that utilization of gas storage facilities will be moderate under warm temperatures. However, if the temperature is medium or low, gas storage facilities will be highly or completely emptied. To meet the statutory requirements of 40% to the filling level as of the end of January 2024 is a challenging task in two latter cases," INES said. If Germans cut down their expenses just as now, gas reserves would not be enough in case of intense cold, the association said.