SPIEF 2023 to host cybersecurity championship — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. An international online championship to counter cybersecurity threats will be held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2023, the Russian ministry for digital development texted on its Telegram account.

"The international cyber-championship will be held at SPIEF 2023," the ministry said. "Information security specialists from different countries will practice international interaction and compete in struggling with hackers," it noted.

The qualification will be held from May 29 to June 6 and the final stage will take place from June 14 to 17 as part of SPIEF. Forty teams composed of information security specialists of systemic companies and employees of cyber-incident response centers will take part in the event. "Applications can be submitted on the championship’s website by April 28. There should be at least five persons in the team," the ministry said.

"Three teams that will be the most successful in countering cyberattacks and investigating incidents will go to finals. Participants will need to find and rectify vulnerabilities in their infrastructure and counter cyber-attacks of opponents at the closing stage," the ministry added.