Ukraine announces withdrawal from investment protection agreement with Russia

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine approved the country's withdrawal from the agreement with Russia on the promotion and mutual protection of investments. Taras Melnichuk, representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada announced this on Tuesday.

"The draft law "On the termination of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the government of the Russian Federation on the promotion and mutual protection of investments" has been approved," Melnichuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

He clarified that the bill provides for the termination of this agreement, concluded on November 27, 1998 in Moscow and ratified by Ukraine on December 15, 1999.

The Ukrainian authorities regularly announce their withdrawal from the agreements concluded with Russia, Belarus, as well as within the CIS.