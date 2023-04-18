Putin to discuss enhancing power grid’s reliability with Cabinet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a videoconference meeting with Cabinet ministers on April 19, the Kremlin’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The main topic will be issues related to improving the reliability of the country's power grid. Energy Minister of the Russian Federation Nikolay Shulginov, chief executive of Rosseti Andrey Ryumin and certain heads of the country's regions will make presentations on the subject," the Kremlin said.

The head of state regularly holds meetings with Cabinet members on different topics. Economic support, fiscal administration and domestic tourism development were discussed at previous such meetings. Pressing current issues are also traditionally covered at meetings in this format.