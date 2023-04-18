Russian money transfers to Georgia soaring in Q1 2023 — Georgian regulator

TBILISI, April 18. /TASS/. Money transfers from Russia to Georgia in the first quarter of 2023 totaled $678.5 mln or almost ten times above the like figure in 2022, the National Bank of Georgia reported on Tuesday.

Russia tops the list of money senders to Georgia, followed by Italy ($121.9 mln, up 19.2% year-on-year). The US ranks third. Money transfers from this country gained 42% on an annualized basis in January 0 March 2023 to $95.1 mln.

Money transfers to Georgia from various countries of the world surged by 130% year on year to over $1.2 bln during three months of this year, the regulator reported.