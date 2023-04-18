Mining equipment joint venture with India under discussion — deputy PM

NEW DELHI, April 18. /TASS/. Yekaterinburg-based Uralmashzavod (Ural Heavy Engineering Plant) is discussing establishing a joint venture to manufacture mining equipment in India, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the latest meeting of the Russian-Indian intergovernmental commission.

"In particular, efforts are now underway by Uralmash to create a joint venture here [in India - TASS] for mining equipment," Manturov said.

The first Russian-made open pit tracked excavator started operating in India in August 2022.