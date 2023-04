MINSK, April 18. /TASS/. The first batch of spent nuclear fuel to be exported from Belarus to Russia for processing will be prepared in 2032, Energy Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich said on Tuesday.

"The first batch [of spent nuclear fuel] for export [to Russia] for processing will be formed in 2032," the minister said.

"Spent fuel will be placed to the section near the reactor and will be stored for ten years" before shipment, Karankevich added.