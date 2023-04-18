Integrated DDoS attacks surging in Q1 2023 — cybersecurity company

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Integrated DDoS attacks simultaneously targeting websites, networks and corporate infrastructure soared twofold year on year in the first quarter of 2023, the press service of StormWall cybersecurity company told TASS.

"According to data of specialists, integrated DDoS attacks surged twofold in the first quarter of this year against the like period of the last year," the press service said.

The most attacked sectors in the first quarter of this year were the finance (32% of all attacks), the e-commerce (26%), and the entertainment sector (14% of the total number of attacks), the press service informed. StormWall specialists also detected against the telecom sector (10% of attacks in total), insurance (7%), oil and gas (5%), manufacturing (3%), education (2%), and other segments (1%).

Earlier this year, the attackers increasingly more used DDoS attacks to conceal complex purposeful attacks against Russian companies, the cybersecurity company noted. Attacks for concealment surged by 47% year on year in the first quarter of 2023.

Experts predict attacks against Russian companies will grow further. "Cybercriminals are also studying ChatGPT opportunities at present to launch more devastating attacks and Russian companies may face this new threat very soon," StormWall said.