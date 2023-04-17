Russia awaits India's decision to allocate second site for NPP construction — Deputy PM

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for India's decision to allocate a second site for the construction of a Russian-designed nuclear power plant, in addition to the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Monday.

"By the way, half of the blocks, which are currently under construction in India are of Russian design. The projects are being implemented on the terms of technical assistance. This implies that the Russian side designs a plant, supplies the main equipment, carries out installation supervision and personnel training. We are awaiting the decision of the Indian government to provide us with a second site for the serial construction of nuclear power plants of Russian design, in addition to the Kudankulam nuclear power plant," Manturov said.

The Kudankulam nuclear power plant is being built in southern India with the technical assistance of Russia. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, power units 1 and 2, which were put into operation have already generated 77 billion kWh of electricity.

"In June 2022, for the first time, Rosatom (Russian nuclear state corporation - TASS) supplied India with a new type of nuclear fuel for these units. The construction of units 3, 4, 5 and 6 is going on successfully," Manturov added.

He also stressed that Russia is ready to expand cooperation with India in promising areas as part of the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

In December 2021, India promised to allocate a second site for the construction of a nuclear power plant under the Russian project.