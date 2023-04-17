Economic partnership between Russia, India remains one of most stable globally — minister

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. Economic cooperation between Russia and India remains one of the most stable nowadays, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday at the opening of business dialogue coinciding with the 24th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

"Our partnership is in the spotlight today not because it has changed, but because it has not changed. Indeed, it has been one of the most stable relations globally," he said.

Russia looks more towards Asia now, "which is a revaluation of its traditional focus," the minister noted. "For India it may mean an expansion of interaction, which depended too much on a triad of military, nuclear and space cooperation. For Russia it also provides a winder range of possibilities," he added.