Trade turnover between India, Russia hits $45 bln from April 2022 to Feb 2023 — minister

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and India reached around $45 bln from April 2022 to February 2023, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday at the opening of business dialogue coinciding with the 24th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

"Now we have hit the target of reaching $30 bln worth of bilateral trade by 2025 set by our leadership. <…> From April 2022 to February 2023 [trade] volume de facto totaled around $45 bln," he said, adding that trade turnover was expected to continue growing.

Moscow and New Delhi have been discussing ways to expand and diversify bilateral trade and economic cooperation recently, the minister noted.

"We witnessed an increase in the level of cooperation in many areas in the past decade, including the areas of energy, science and technology, interregional cooperation, which added to traditional cooperation areas of defense, nuclear and space sectors," he said.