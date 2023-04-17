RTS Index above 1,000 points first since April 4

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index exceeded 1,000 points during Monday trading for the first time since April 4, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 12:12 p.m. Moscow time, the RTS was up by 1.75% at 1,000.11 points.

By 12:35 p.m., the RTS Index narrowed gains to 1.57% trading at 998.38 points, while the MOEX was up by 0.86% at 2,576.74 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.61% at 81.29 rubles on Moscow Exchange, while the euro was down by 0.98% at 89.31 rubles. The yuan exchange rate was down by 0.71% at 11.812 rubles.