X5 Group acquires company operating Pokupochka, PokupALKO, Ga-ga chains

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. X5 Group acquires Tamerlan company (Pokupochka, PokupALKO and Ga-ga chains) operating in Russia’s Southern Federal District and the Stavropol Region, the food retailer reported on Monday.

"X5 Group announces an agreement to acquire Tamerlan, which operates the Pokupochka and PokupALKO retail chains in the Southern Federal District and the Stavropol Region of Russia. The deal has been approved by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of the Russian Federation," the retailer said.

"Under the transaction, X5 will acquire 100% of LLC Tamerlan - the operator of the Pokupochka discounter chain, the PokupALKO discounter chain offering a wide range of alcoholic products and the Ga-ga supermarket chain," according to the report.

The deal encompasses 295 stores with a total selling space of 124,200 square meters, mostly in the Volgograd Region. In addition, X5 will receive the lease rights to a 30,000 square meter distribution center in the region.

Earlier, the acquisition of Tamerlan by X5 Group was approved by the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service.

As of December 31, 2022, X5 had 21,323 company-operated stores. Its store base included 19,164 Pyaterochka proximity stores, 971 Perekrestok supermarkets, 517 Chizhik hard discounters and 595 Krasny Yar and Slata stores.