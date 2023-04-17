US debt burden close to being out of bounds — investor

NEW YORK, April 17. /TASS/. The burden of the United States in the state debt sphere is close to being out of bounds in absolute terms, CEO of Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak told TASS.

"In February of this year, the overall amount of the US federal debt crossed the mark of $31 trillion and surpassed the previous record, accounting for 125% of the gross domestic product (GDP). According to the International Monetary Fund, the debt level may reach 135% of GDP in 2026 and not in 2028 at the current borrowing pace," Shostak said.

"The US debt burden is close to being out of limits in absolute terms, threatening by dollar devaluation and the declining ability of the government to invest in innovative development," he added.