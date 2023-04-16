Belarusian agricultural exports to Russia on the rise in Q1 – Deputy PM

MINSK, April 17. /TASS/. Agricultural exports to Russia gained 18% year on year in the first quarter of 2023, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Leonid Zayats said in an interview with the Belarus-1 TV Channel.

"Certainly, the Russian Federation is our main market. We increased deliveries there by almost 18%. [We] earned $134 mln more than as of the like date last year," the official said.

Supplies of agricultural products to China surged by 18.5% in the first quarter of this year, the deputy prime minister noted. "Our daily export shipments total $21 mln," he said.

The GDP in the agricultural sector edged up by 3% across all categories of estates in January - March 2023, Zayats said. Production output gained 4.2% in the dairy sector and 3.8% in meat and poultry output, he added.