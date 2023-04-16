World Food Program suspends operations in Sudan amid ongoing clashes

ROME, April 16. /TASS/. The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) said on Sunday it is suspending its work in Sudan amid the ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the rapid support forces.

"While we review the evolving security situation, we are forced to temporarily halt all operations in Sudan. WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed," it said in a statement posted on its website.

According to earlier reports, three WFP employees were killed during the clashes and two mor received wounds.

"All parties must come to an agreement that ensures the safety of humanitarian workers on the ground and enables the continued delivery of life saving humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan. They remain our top priority," WFP stressed.

According to the WFP estimates, some 15 million people in Sudan, or about a third of its population, are in a bad need for food.

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.