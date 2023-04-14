Financial stability should be maintained, Russian PM says

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The pressure on Russia will hardly weaken and it is important to maintain stability of the national financial system, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Certainly, it is important to keep stability of the financial system contrary to actions of unfriendly states. It is obvious that pressure on our country will hardly weaken," the Prime Minister said.

The government will continue pursuing the responsible budget policy and the inflation drop in annual terms was registered at the start of this year," Mishustin added.