Electricity consumption in Russia up 0.4% year-to-date — minister

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia edged up by 0.4% from January 1 to April 12, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told reporters on Friday.

"Electricity consumption has increased by 0.4% since the beginning of the year, from January 1 to April 12," he said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that electricity generation and consumption in the country added 0.7% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022.

Deputy Energy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak said earlier in an interview with TASS that energy consumption in Russia was expected to increase by 1.5-1.6% this year.