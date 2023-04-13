OPEC keeps oil demand growth forecast at 2.3 mln barrels/day in 2023

TASS, April 13. The global oil demand may grow by 2.3 mln barrels daily in 2023, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its April report, keeping its forecast unchanged against the previous estimate.

In absolute terms, oil demand can stand at 101.89 mln barrels per day in average this year. OECD countries will have the demand growth by just 0.1 mln barrels daily from the overall demand growth. Non-OECD countries will increase their demand by 2.2 mln barrels per day.

The US, Brazil, Norway, Canada, Kazakhstan and Guyana will be the main drivers for the supply growth, while the decline in production is largely expected in Russia.