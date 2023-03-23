Gazprom, CNPC talks on Power of Siberia 2 at final stage — Novak

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Negotiations between Gazprom and CNPC on Russian gas supplies to China over the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline are at the final stage, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Negotiations on preparation of a contract between Gazprom and China’s CNPC on gas deliveries over the Power of Siberia 2 route via Mongolia with the total capacity of 50 bln cubic meters of gas are already at the final stage. This will make possible to us reach about 100 bln cubic meters of gas supplies to China annually," Novak said.

China is also showing interest in transportation over the Northern Sea Route, the Deputy Prime Minister said.