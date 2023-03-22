Russia to create alternative system of energy supplies — Energy Ministry

NIZHNEVARTOVSK, March 22. /TASS/. Russia intends to create an alternative system for deliveries of energy resources, First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday.

"We sold earlier and will continue selling [energy resources] and remaining reliable partners," Sorokin said. "Furthermore, this is a great chance for us and for seven out of eight billion people on the planet to create an alternative system [of energy supplies]," Sorokin noted.

Many logistical routes can hardly be called optimal, the official said, adding that they reach 50-60 days.