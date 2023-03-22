Appeal upholds Google fine in antitrust case — watchdog

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. An appeal has upheld the decision of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia to slap Google with a 2 bln ruble ($26 mln) fine for abusing its dominant position, the watchdog says on its Telegram account.

"The appeal upheld the lawfulness of FAS Russia’s fine against Google in the amount of 2 bln rubles. The company was fined for abuse of a dominant position," the regulator said.

In February 2022, FAS completed its review of the antimonopoly case against Google LLC. At that time, the regulator ascertained that rules related to the creation, suspension and blocking of accounts and turnover of user content at YouTube are non-transparent, biased and unpredictable. The Service hit Google with the turnover-based fine after the conclusion of the probe. In its turn, Google appealed the decision and order from the regulator.