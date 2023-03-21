Russian banks have adequate liquidity cushion to cover ruble, currency liabilities

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian banks’ liquidity assets in rubles totaled around 18.9 trillion rubles ($244.6 bln) in February, the Central Bank reported on Tuesday.

"This is an adequate level sufficient for covering 26% of clients’ funds in rubles and 58% of individuals’ funds. Another 8.6 trillion rubles sufficient for covering 12% of clients’ funds may be raised by banks with the Bank of Russia on the security of non-marketable assets. Consequently, available sources of ruble liquidity cover up to 37% of clients in rubles," the report said.

In total, the liquidity cushion in rubles gained 1 trillion rubles ($13 bln) in February despite a 1.2 trillion rubles increase in credit portfolio.

That said, the banks’ liquidity cushion in foreign currency in the amount of $60 bln is also at an adequate level, with around 49% of clients’ funs and 29% of currency liabilities covered, the regulator added.