Gazprom sets new historical record for daily gas supplies to China on March 20

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new historical record for daily gas deliveries to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline on March 20, having met the Chinese side's request, which significantly exceeded the daily obligations under the contract, the company said on Tuesday.

"On March 20, the Chinese side's bid for Russian gas supply via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline significantly exceeded the daily contractual obligations. "Gazprom met the requested volumes and set a new historical record for daily gas supplies to China," the statement said.

The deliveries are made in accordance with a bilateral long-term gas purchase and sale agreement between Gazprom and CNPC, the company noted.

Russia exported a record-breaking 15.5 bln cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline at the end of 2022. At the same time, the total volume of Gazprom's exports to China in the coming years is expected to reach 48 bln cubic meters per year, and taking into account the planned transit gas pipeline through Mongolia - around 100 bln cubic meters per year, according to Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller.