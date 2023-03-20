West failed to ruin Russian economy, Putin says

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The West did not manage to bring the Russian economy to a collapse on impulse but there is no room for complacency, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the extended board meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"You know the collective West took systemic efforts to ruin our economy. It did not work that way and it will not work that way," the Russian leader said. "However, there must be no room for complacency. We understand that everything done against us was designed in the first instance for a quick result but those working against us in no small measure also reckon on the midterm," Putin cautioned.

Certain problems are in place in this regard, related in particular to deliveries of components in high technology industries, disconnection from cooperation and logistics, the President added.