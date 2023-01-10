Russian tour operators start offering first tours to China — ATOR

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Since China decided to ease covid restrictions, Russian travel agencies have begun to offer tours to that country, but so far only citizens with valid Chinese visas can buy them, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported on Tuesday.

"As China is gradually opening its borders for foreigners, tour operators are beginning to focus on this country again. [Travel] companies are now at different stages of sales planning, and there are even the first tour packages. But everyone is waiting for the main thing: when the issue of tourist visas and visa-free lists is resolved. Only then will real tourism be possible," ATOR explained in a statement.

Tour operator China Travel has already begun to offer the first tours to China. It is possible to book hotels in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

However, only Russians with a valid Chinese visa can purchase these tours, Evgeny Glotov, head of the marketing department at China Travel, said. Basically, these are those who previously received business visas to that country, he added. For the moment, Chinese tourist visas are not issued in Russia.

Chinese partners of the Russian Express tour operator informed the company that they expect the country to open to tourists in the first quarter of 2023. Tour operators Russian Express and Intourist are ready to resume the sale of tours to China as soon as the country is open to Russian tourists, ATOR added.

Earlier, the State Administration of Migration Control of the People's Republic of China informed that starting January 8, the authorities will significantly ease quarantine restrictions at the border. Consul General of the Russian Federation in Shenyang Sergey Chernenko told TASS on Sunday that passenger traffic had been resumed through the Kraskino-Hunchun automobile checkpoint. The lifting of restrictions, he said, applies to any category of citizens with valid visas, including tourists.