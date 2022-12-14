Mir cards may become available in Venezuela, talks are underway — Russian deputy PM

CARACAS, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow and Caracas are considering the possibility of using Mir cards in Venezuela, and technical integration with the Venezuelan national bank is underway, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission o0n trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Venezuela.

"We are working on the possibility of organizing the acceptance of the Russian national payment mechanisms in Venezuela. Currently, the technical integration of the Mir payment system is already being carried out by the Venezuelan bank," he said.