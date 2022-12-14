Iran expects to meet its grain needs thanks to Russia, says envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Iran seeks to meet its needs in grain, sunflower oil and a number of other goods thanks to Russia and is ready to supply Russia with needed food, Iranian envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday at a press conference at the embassy’s residence.

"We are now trying to buy grain, oilseeds and sunflower oil in Russia. We are also trying to provide Russia with products and food that it needs," he said.

According to the diplomat, Iran generally seeks to meet its basic commodity needs thanks to Russia. "We are making efforts to guarantee that our basic needs [are met], and that basic goods are purchased from our northern neighbor," the diplomat stressed.

The diplomat said, "the main difference between this year and the previous year is that the Iranian export basket to Russia has diversified." "This shows that in the field of new technologies, medical equipment, medicines and in general in the field of medicine, as well as in many other areas, we maintain very serious interaction," Jalali specified.

The Iranian envoy also stressed that the trade turnover between the two countries in 2022 had risen 27% higher than 2021.