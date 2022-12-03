Western energy proposals for Africa unable to resolve industrialization issues - envoy

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Western energy proposals for African states mostly lie in the energy transition area and cannot resolve industrialization problems, says Oleg Ozerov, Russian Ambassador at Large and head of the Russia-Africa Forum Secretariat.

"There are a lot of proposals on energy agenda coming from Western states, but these proposals mostly like in the energy transition area, also known as the green transition. Western states offer to create a so-called ‘green generation’: wind, and solar energy. But these proposals do not make it possible to resolve industrialization issues, because industrialization requires much more powerful energy sources," the envoy said.

Meanwhile, Russia has such energy sources and offers, he added. "These are, first and foremost, nuclear power plants, such as the El-Dabaa in Egypt, and potential implementation of other projects," Ozerov added.

The diplomat noted that there is an intense competition of various centers of power in Africa.

"Those are, first and foremost, the US, the EU, China. India and Turkey have also been active lately," he explained.