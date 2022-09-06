Western pressure on Russia never been as concentrated as it is now — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia is facing absolutely unprecedented pressure from the West, it has never been so concentrated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday.

"Indeed, we do have problems with our entourage in the West. We are facing absolutely unprecedented pressure on our country, which has probably never been so concentrated," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He pointed out that Russia also faced two crises that overlapped: "the COVID-19 crisis and its consequences and the crisis triggered by Western sanctions." "In fact, these two crises came into resonance, and now we are witnessing great chaos in Europe's economy, in the global economic ties," Peskov stressed.

"But, naturally, the global economy does not tolerate a vacuum. If it is created on one side, it will be immediately filled by some other participants of economic relations," the Kremlin spokesman concluded. In this regard, he drew attention to the great prospects of cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and others.