Gazprom output reaches 288.1 bcm of gas, exports to foreign countries - 82 bcm

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom output reached 288.1 bln cubic meters of gas in 2022, while 82.2 bln cubic meters of gas were delivered to non-CIS countries, CEO of Gazprom Alexey Miller said on Wednesday.

"In general, Gazprom has already produced 288.1 bln cubic meters of gas. 154.7 bln cubic meters of gas have been supplied to the domestic market, 82.2 bln cubic meters of gas were delivered to non-CIS countries. In this regard, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that despite the decline in the volume of gas supplies to foreign markets, to non-CIS markets, our calculations absolutely clearly show that the financial results of Gazprom, our revenue for 2022 will be significantly higher than in 2021," he said.

Earlier, Gazprom reported that in 7.5 months it reduced gas production by 13.2% compared to the same period last year to 274.8 bln cubic meters. Gas exports to non-CIS countries for 7.5 months fell by 36.2% or by 44.6 bln cubic meters to 78.5 bln cubic meters.