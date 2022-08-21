Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology developed forest fire extinguishing package

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 21. /TASS/. The Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology in cooperation with the Soyuz Federal Center has developed a package for forest fire extinguishing by foam from a helicopter, an Institute’s spokesperson told TASS at the Army-2022 Forum.

"The package is intended for containment of fires and creation of firebreaks," the spokesperson said.

Foam generated in a composite modular tank is used as a fire extinguishing agent, he noted. The tank is suspended using a rope under a helicopter. The package can create a foam firebreak with the length up to 350 meters and width up to 6 meters. A Mi-8 helicopter can take a couple of such tanks operating in series or together.

First tests have already been completed, the Institute’ spokesperson said. "We plan to test the prototype and hold tests on ground by the end of this year - early next year," he added.