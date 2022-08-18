Technological sovereignty should be achieved — Putin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. It is impossible and unnecessary to perform import substitution for everything but technological sovereignty should be achieved, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the shipbuilding industry development meeting.

"I would like to stress in general, the situation in the world and the behavior of our Western partners showed again that we should more actively develop our own competences in the shipbuilding sphere. I have already reiterated: it is impossible to perform import substitution for everything and it is not necessary. Nevertheless, technological sovereignty should be achieved for critical positions of hull equipment, for the critical production processes and technologies," the head of state said.

Russia "has everything needed for confident and long-term development of shipbuilding, including colossal experience and practices in this sphere, the resource and industrial base, and high potential of research and design schools," the President noted.