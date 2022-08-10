China doubles fruit exports to Russia in summer

BEIJING, August 10. /TASS/. China doubled exports of fruit through separate border crossings with Russia in June of this year, Russia’s Consulate General in Harbin announced on Tuesday.

"According to the Manchurian customs, around 3,600 tonnes of fresh and dried fruit were sent from China to our country through the Zabaikalsk-Manchuria automobile checkpoint in June 2022, which is twice as much as last year," the statement said.

"Peaches, apples, grapes, lemons, guava, and mango were among the most popular commodity items," the Consulate General said.

The diplomatic mission noted that the Zabaikalsk-Manchuria automobile border crossing has been operational since April 2020 only for cargo. The volume of cargo transported through it from January to June 2022 amounted to around 204,000 tonnes.

The General Administration of Customs of China said on Sunday that the volume of trade between China and Russia in the first seven months of this year increased by 29% year-on-year to $97.71 bln.