German government believes nothing prevents supply of turbine for Nord Stream

BERLIN, July 27. /TASS/. The German government does not disclose the location of the turbine for Nord Stream, continues to assert that nothing prevents its delivery to Russia, a government representative Christiane Hoffmann said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"The turbine has been repaired, our Canadian partners have agreed on the delivery of the turbine, we are grateful for this. From our point of view, nothing prevents the delivery," she said.

On Monday, Gazprom said that it had received documents from Siemens Energy on the return of the turbine for Nord Stream from Canada, but they still do not remove the previously identified risks and only raise additional questions. In particular, there are still questions about EU and UK sanctions, "the solution of which is important for the supply of the engine to Russia," as well as for urgent repairs of other gas turbine engines, the holding said.

Siemens Energy reported that Germany provided Russia with all the necessary documents for import to the Russian Federation. However, Gazprom, according to the German company, allegedly did not provide required customs documents.