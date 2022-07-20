Sanctions hurt Western countries, Putin tells Iranian Supreme Leader

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia are hurting the West itself including soaring oil prices and the food crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a meeting held in Tehran before the Astana Summit.

"These sanctions cause damage to the West [itself] and such problems as price hikes on oil as well as the food crisis emerge as a result," the Russian president said as quoted by the official site of the Iranian leader.

According to the website, during the meeting, the Russian leader also noted that Russia and Iran were developing new methods of using national currencies in relations between the two countries. Additionally, Putin noted the joint battle of both countries against terrorism in Syria and the development of military cooperation.