US should lift restrictions on Russian grain exports to stabilize global market — Putin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. The United States should lift all restrictions on Russian grain exports if it wants to improve the situation on the food market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the Astana Troika summit held in Tehran on Tuesday.

"The Americans have practically lifted the restrictions with regards to the supplies of Russian fertilizers to the global market. If they sincerely want to improve the situation on the global food markets, I hope, the same will happen with the export deliveries of Russian grain. We are already ready, right now. Our export potential is 30 mln tonnes of grain, and it will be 50 [mln tonnes] according to the results of the current year," he said.