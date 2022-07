MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Production and sales of motor vehicles in Russia will plummet by 50% as of the end of 2022, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"Market and production decline in this year will be about 50%," Manturov said.

Motor vehicle service and dealer centers are now sustainably provided with spare parts and components owing to parallel import, the official added.